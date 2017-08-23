This company will pay $45,000 a year for someone to masturbate at work

According to a recent survey, 39 percent of employees masturbate at work. If you’re one of those people, good news. You can now get paid while you’re at it.

UK-based adult store ‘LoveWoo’ is looking for someone who will test and review sex toys full-time. The position (no pun intended) comes with a yearly salary of £28,000 (about AUS$45,400 or US$35,900), vacation leaves, private healthcare, and discounted gym membership.

You’ll also have the flexibility of wanking either at the office or at home, since the role allows working remotely.

A company spokesperson explained to the BBC:

“Sex toys range from simple to risqué, and as a responsible provider of a huge catalogue of sex toys, [we] feel it necessary to both have and share a good understanding of all products, and be able to inform the public about all perks and pitfalls.

“Giving sound information and advice is truly important to us, and we want to be a platform that gives factual, honest and clear advice.

According to some experts, having a ‘masturbation break’ for employees could actually be good. It might result in “more focus, less aggression, higher productivity and more smiling.”

Getting companies to implement such a policy though, will be a hard task. It’s definitely something that will be hard to swallow for many employers.

Applications end in mid-September. So better hurry up, you wankers.