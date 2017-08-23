The ‘Game of Moans’ dildo will keep you warm when winter…comes

It looks like White Walkers aren’t the only ones getting stabbed by Jon Snow’s – ehem – sword.

Australian company ‘GeekySexToys’ has released a Game of Thrones-inspired sex toy to satisfy your bloodlust. Called the ‘Game of Moans’ dildo, the item resembles Jon Snow’s iconic sword, Longclaw.

It features a base made to look like the wolf hilt. The blade, however, isn’t forged from Valyrian steel, but rather, made from a silicon penis. Yep, that’s about it.

Game of Moans – Long Shaft Dildo Sword.. Winter is Cumming 😉 Season 7 is also coming! Use the coupon code GoTS7 for $7 off a longshaft! #dildo #sword #geekysextoys #got7 #gots7 A post shared by For the Naughty Nerd (@geeky_sex_toys) on Mar 9, 2017 at 10:59pm PST

This company is making Game of Thrones themed dildos. Here’s a look at how the magic happens: http://bit.ly/2whYO3j Posted by Cosmo Love & Sex on Monday, August 21, 2017

It’s not as long and hard as the real deal, but it’s equally effective. Stop winter from coming and make something else – wink, wink – come.

Find out more about the product here.

Via Design Taxi