The ‘Game of Moans’ dildo will keep you warm when winter…comes

It looks like White Walkers aren’t the only ones getting stabbed by Jon Snow’s – ehem – sword.
Australian company ‘GeekySexToys’ has released a Game of Thrones-inspired sex toy to satisfy your bloodlust. Called the ‘Game of Moans’ dildo, the item resembles Jon Snow’s iconic sword, Longclaw.
It features a base made to look like the wolf hilt. The blade, however, isn’t forged from Valyrian steel, but rather, made from a silicon penis. Yep, that’s about it.
It’s not as long and hard as the real deal, but it’s equally effective. Stop winter from coming and make something else – wink, wink – come.
Via Design Taxi
