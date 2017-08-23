Lost At E Minor
The ‘Game of Moans’ dildo will keep you warm when winter…comes
Inigo del Castillo
It looks like White Walkers aren’t the only ones getting stabbed by Jon Snow’s – ehem – sword.

Australian company ‘GeekySexToys’ has released a Game of Thrones-inspired sex toy to satisfy your bloodlust. Called the ‘Game of Moans’ dildo, the item resembles Jon Snow’s iconic sword, Longclaw.

It features a base made to look like the wolf hilt. The blade, however, isn’t forged from Valyrian steel, but rather, made from a silicon penis. Yep, that’s about it.

 

This company is making Game of Thrones themed dildos. Here’s a look at how the magic happens: http://bit.ly/2whYO3j

Posted by Cosmo Love & Sex on Monday, August 21, 2017

 

It’s not as long and hard as the real deal, but it’s equally effective. Stop winter from coming and make something else – wink, wink – come.

Find out more about the product here.

Via Design Taxi

Inigo is a writer and graphic designer from Manila, Philippines. He is a soldier of love who will carry you on his strong back of awesomeness when the zombie apocalypse arrives.

