The Foo Fighters just live Rick Roll’d 30,000 people and it was truly epic
By Inigo del Castillo

On Sunday, the Foo Fighters pulled off the greatest ‘rickroll’ ever by trolling an entire crowd – with Rick Astley himself as their accomplice!

It happened at Tokyo’s Summer Sonic festival, where both the band and the 80’s pop singer were booked. The Foo Fighters were doing their set when frontman Dave Grohl made a surprise introduction.

“Please welcome our new best friend, Rick Astley,” said Grohl. “This is f**king crazy. I just met him two minutes ago.”

Together with Astley, the band played the intro of Nirvana’s Smells Like Teen Spirit, before rickrolling everyone by singing the lyrics of Never Gonna Give You Up over the music.

“Fucking nuts. You’re nuts,” Astley told Grohl as the former walked offstage.

This isn’t the first time the Foo Fighters have rickrolled anyone. In 2015, the group played the iconic song as they drove by Westboro Baptist Church members protesting their Kansas City concert.

“We figured, you know what, why don’t we just fucking rickroll their ass?” Grohl explained. “Cause nothing says love like a little Rick Astley in your life, you know what I’m saying? Never gonna give his ass up!”

Via CNN

Inigo is a writer and graphic designer from Manila, Philippines. He is a soldier of love who will carry you on his strong back of awesomeness when the zombie apocalypse arrives.

