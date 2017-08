An Italian sculptor has used melting glass to create epic jellyfish sculptures that beautifully represent their real-life subjects.

Honey like glass tendrils reach down from the body and form a base for the sculpture. The creator of these stellar pieces is Tuscan artist Daniela Forti.

She uses glass fusion to make the pieces. Basically this means that she heats up various pieces of glass to around 800°C till it becomes all nice and gooey.

The results speak for themselves.