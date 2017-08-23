Game of Thrones characters imagined as Chinese street vendors is the only thing you need right now

Even the three-eyed raven could not have foreseen seeing Game of Thrones fan art like this.

Recently on Twitter, user ‘@movie_ps’ posted a photo series imagining what jobs the characters from the beloved HBO series would take up outside of Westeros.

Well apparently, it doesn’t involve ruling kingdoms and killing each other. But rather, selling street food and transporting goods in China.

With the show about to conclude next year, it’s good to know that the characters all have something to fall back on if ever they don’t succeed in claiming the Iron Throne.

Via Shanghaiist