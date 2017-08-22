Lost At E Minor
The Internet can’t get enough of this cat that looks like Olenna Tyrell
Bronte Godschalk
It’s quite timely that the internet has found a cat that looks EXACTLY like Game of Thrones queen, Olenna Tyrell.

Be careful, spoilers lie ahead!

With the recent passing of Olenna Tyrell at the hands of Jamie Lannister (or should I say, hand), the internet coped with the best way it knows how: with memes.

To be specific, a cat that looks like her. The feline even has the lady’s badass head gear!

The Cat of Thorns? Hmm.

Hopefully, Jamie won’t give the same poison drink to the cat. But even if he did, she’d still have eight lives to spare!

Bronte is a media student at the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology (RMIT). She enjoys music, fitness, and exploring the city.

