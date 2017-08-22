It’s quite timely that the internet has found a cat that looks EXACTLY like Game of Thrones queen, Olenna Tyrell.

Be careful, spoilers lie ahead!

With the recent passing of Olenna Tyrell at the hands of Jamie Lannister (or should I say, hand), the internet coped with the best way it knows how: with memes.

To be specific, a cat that looks like her. The feline even has the lady’s badass head gear!

The Cat of Thorns? Hmm.

15. olenna tyrell

– a legend

– upstaged her own death

– snark queen

– the cat meme is the best thing to come out of this god forsaken show pic.twitter.com/L3p2EtY08d — becca (@demelzascarne) August 18, 2017

Hopefully, Jamie won’t give the same poison drink to the cat. But even if he did, she’d still have eight lives to spare!