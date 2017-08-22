The Falls Festival lineup has landed…and oh boy it’s a biggie

Ladies and gentleman, your NYE plans are sorted.

Falls Festival has finally revealed it’s lineup for this year’s edition, and I gotta say – we’re pretty damn excited.

Flume will be returning home to ring in 2018, with Fleet Foxes, Run The Jewels, The Kooks and Glass Animals leading the charge for the internationals.

It’s not the most top heavy lineup but it runs bloody DEEP:

Flume (No sideshows)

Fleet Foxes

Run The Jewels

The Kooks

Glass Animals (No sideshows)

Peking Duk

Angus & Julia Stone

Foster The People

Liam Gallagher

Vince Staples

Jungle

Dune Rats

The Smith Street Band

D.R.A.M.

Daryl Braithwaite

Everything Everything

Allday

The Jungle Giants

Thundamentals

Methyl Ethel

Slumberjack

D.D Dumbo

Anna Lunoe

DZ Deathrays

Confidence Man

Julia Jacklin

Bad//Dreems

Cosmo’s Midnight

Winston Surfshirt

Luca Brasi

Alex Lahey

Camp Cope

Flint Eastwood

Ecca Vandal

Dave

Total Giovanni

and more to be announced.

Aaaanndddd here are the dates:

Lorne VIC: 28 December – 31 December (18+)

Marion Bay TAS: 29 December – 31 December (all ages)

Byron Bay NSW: 31 December – 2 January (18+)

Fremantle WA: 6 & 7 January (18+)