The Falls Festival lineup has landed…and oh boy it’s a biggie

Ladies and gentleman, your NYE plans are sorted.
Falls Festival has finally revealed it’s lineup for this year’s edition, and I gotta say – we’re pretty damn excited.
Flume will be returning home to ring in 2018, with Fleet Foxes, Run The Jewels, The Kooks and Glass Animals leading the charge for the internationals.
It’s not the most top heavy lineup but it runs bloody DEEP:
Flume (No sideshows)
Fleet Foxes
Run The Jewels
The Kooks
Glass Animals (No sideshows)
Peking Duk
Angus & Julia Stone
Foster The People
Liam Gallagher
Vince Staples
Jungle
Dune Rats
The Smith Street Band
D.R.A.M.
Daryl Braithwaite
Everything Everything
Allday
The Jungle Giants
Thundamentals
Methyl Ethel
Slumberjack
D.D Dumbo
Anna Lunoe
DZ Deathrays
Confidence Man
Julia Jacklin
Bad//Dreems
Cosmo’s Midnight
Winston Surfshirt
Luca Brasi
Alex Lahey
Camp Cope
Flint Eastwood
Ecca Vandal
Dave
Total Giovanni
and more to be announced.
Aaaanndddd here are the dates:
Lorne VIC: 28 December – 31 December (18+)
Marion Bay TAS: 29 December – 31 December (all ages)
Byron Bay NSW: 31 December – 2 January (18+)
Fremantle WA: 6 & 7 January (18+)
