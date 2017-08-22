If you’re not familiar with the lowbrow art of Alex Gross, you’re missing out HUGE

American visual artist Alex Gross has not received much of the mainstream spotlight so far, but his work is incredibly respected in the art scene for his haunting, witty and eye popping renderings of contemporary issues.

Born in New York and based in Los Angeles, Gross is one of the spearheads of the so called Lowbrow movement, along with Mark Ryden and Joe Coleman.

His oil paintings on canvas depict concepts like the influence of technology in human interaction, globalization and capitalism, with sarcasm, dark humour and incredible technical ability.

So far he’s had nine solo exhibitions and participated in dozens of group and thematic shows all over the world. His view is often a sharp and highly pessimistic critique on the current state of affairs, as he told wowxwow art blog in a recent interview:

“My pessimism about the future is not just limited to America, unfortunately. I have a dim view of human nature and am skeptical that we can overcome things like greed. What has happened here in the states with the election of a narcissistic, reality show starring buffoon, has been a massive shock to myself, my family, and the vast majority of my friends and social media peeps. I don’t think too many of us took Trump that seriously until election night when we saw him starting to win.”

His latest series, titled ‘Antisocial Network,’ was exhibited at the prestigious Corey Helford Gallery this past February. “I’ve been working on this show for two years. The exhibition is a bit of a split personality. Some of the work is about technology and its role in our lives. Other pieces in the show are more based in realism and are more about mood and emotion.”

His advice to upcoming artists? He told Wowxow: “The most essential factor for most beginning artists is a willingness to be very poor. It’s a brutal existence. Even when you start selling work, there is no regularity to it. You might make a lot of money for a while, then there is a recession, or your work goes out of favor. Galleries are closing all over the place, and it’s much harder to sell work than it was five years ago. So, persistence and a low overhead are both really, really important.”