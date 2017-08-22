Donald Trump looked straight at the solar eclipse without protective glasses

One of the number one things you should never do is look directly at the sun during a solar eclipse.
In fact, it’s probably the only rule about solar eclipses.
Unfortunately, this was news to the President of the United States who was caught on camera squinting at the natural phenomenon with great anguish.
As the Guardian’s Ben Jacob’s describes it:
“At approximately 2:39, the President initially gesticulated to the crowd below and pointed at the sky. As he did so, one of the White House aides standing beneath the Blue Room Balcony shouted ‘don’t look.'”
He looked.
Eventually, Trump got the memo and put the glasses on, but it wasn’t enough to stop Twitter from giving POTUS a rinse.
