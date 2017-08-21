People responded to a kid’s disturbing drawing by making the best fan art

Meet Janet. She might not look like it, but she’s actually a superhero – one that cuts people in half and has a growing fandom.
Twitter user Amanda Mancino from the UK recently shared a painting her child made while at an art day camp. Tasked to make their own superhero, the kid drew a green-skinned woman with pitch black eyes and messy hair. The character’s weapons? A twig and a giant pair of blood-soaked scissors.
As if the image wasn’t disturbing enough, the caption read: “Janet cuts people in half with giant scissors. (She’s a hero only to herself).”
My child went to art day-camp today. One project was to make a new superhero. This is what my child made. pic.twitter.com/SvKUoAJJUT
— A Mancino-Williams (@Manda_like_wine) August 7, 2017
At the Fashion Museum craft time today, she left her calling card. #Janetiscoming pic.twitter.com/FNhNygzEnE
— A Mancino-Williams (@Manda_like_wine) August 8, 2017
Yikes. Hard to imagine what the child would draw for a villain.
Oddly, after Janet’s photo made it online, people LOVED her. In fact, they even made fan art. Lots and lots of fan art. There’s even a hashtag, #Janetiscoming.
This post made my day – I always draw with my kids – they will totally love the original better tomorrow morning as they should. pic.twitter.com/PqbZtONjBO
— Francis Kneebone (@FrancisKneebone) August 9, 2017
Tell your child that they have a big fan! I made some fanart of Janet. I hope they like it! I hope they continue to create cool things <3 pic.twitter.com/h8y0N6V422
— Jade Bacalso (@domofudge) August 8, 2017
Janet and her scissors (and her twig) is an amazing creation, ur child is a genius pic.twitter.com/siXWKXT5ZV
— whatsshecalled (@whatsshecalled) August 9, 2017
I APPRECIATE JANET AND YOUR CHILD'S CREATIVE CAPABILITIES pic.twitter.com/vVPzeN9s7l
— PENULTIMATE GOTH (@marshiiyg) August 9, 2017
Janet! I drew her! pic.twitter.com/TM2CornZxu
— screenphase (@jelliibeast) August 9, 2017
Janet is my fav pic.twitter.com/QkxA9MqteK
— Tom Gran (@tommgran) August 8, 2017
Get on this, Marvel. We want a Janet live-action adaptation ASAP.
Via Distractify
Facebook Conversations