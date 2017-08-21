We know Donald Trump has cast a dark shadow over America, but this is taking it too literally.

On Reddit, user ‘cdnchef’ recollected how he recently had a headache, and to remedy it, his girlfriend gave him an icepack. He then sat on the couch and put the pack on his head. Suddenly, his girlfriend freaked out. The cause?

His shadow, along with the icepack’s, combined to form a bigger shadow that looked eerily like Donald Trump’s silhouette! Eek!

Reddit, naturally, had jokes.

“Shadow appears on the wall… ON THE WALL,” one user said, with another adding, “Almost as if the wall is… foreshadowing.”

It’s bad enough that we have racists in our streets, but in our living rooms too?