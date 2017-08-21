Jon Snow and Daenerys goofing around on set is everything you need right now

Oh just hurry up and hook up already!

*IF YOU HAVEN’T SEEN ANY OF SEASON 7 – SPOILERS BELOW – BUT IF YOU’RE PRETTY MUCH UP TO DATE THEN YOU’RE IN THE CLEAR*

The sexual tension between Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen is running hot – it’s like Ross and Rachel from Friends – just with a bit more incest.

Annnddd…it looks like the two are great mates IRL with actress Emilia Clarke sharing a video of Kit Harington screwing around on the cliffs of Dragonstone.

The dreamboat does an incredible job showing off his impressive acting range, flapping his cape around and pretending to be one of Daenerys’ dragons.

A truly Oscar-worthy performance.

The video, which she put out on her Instagram, comes at a crucial time of the show as well.

As we head into the final stages of season seven, the pair has some serious *issues* to work through as the White Walkers draw near and Cersei continues to scheme against them.