Millennials are the worst. When we’re not wasting all our money on avocado toast, we’re off killing something.

In fact, the media has documented this killing spree quite well. Just look at the headlines. We’ve murdered fast food, handshakes, and even marmalade. Jeezus Christ, not marmalade! Anything but marmalade!

Millennials are killing the beer industry https://t.co/gFbsGOSeIQ pic.twitter.com/rAMuUeJw8X — Business Insider (@businessinsider) July 24, 2017

Millennials are killing chains like Buffalo Wild Wings and Applebee's https://t.co/tZOsykblhb pic.twitter.com/aso7SaN9Qy — Business Insider (@businessinsider) June 3, 2017

Millennials Are Killing The Racist Statue Industry — KRANG T. NELSON (@KrangTNelson) August 15, 2017

With the kill list becoming more and more ridiculous, Twitter user ‘@theindiaalto’ did something about it. She printed out a photo of avocado toast and surrounded it with all the related headlines she could find.

I think I'm going a make a collage of headlines about millennials killing things and hang it on my wall. — regan (@theindiealto) July 27, 2017

Okay so I'm actually working on this now, and here's my favorite headline I've found. https://t.co/RbaIZ3DIBU — regan (@theindiealto) August 9, 2017

The result is something all Millennials find highly amusing – and even want merchandise of.

Did you think I was kidding pic.twitter.com/PsS8sca31p — regan (@theindiealto) August 15, 2017

Sell these as prints and call it Millenial Mausoleum — Michael Steeber (@MichaelSteeber) August 16, 2017

I need that poster. pic.twitter.com/wmmctTCSuy — Diego Salazar (@disalch) August 16, 2017

Why can’t we be more like the Baby Boomers? They might have killed the economy and the environment, but at least they didn’t kill napkins.

Millennials are killing the ability for boomers to pass blame on them. — Ranor (@ohgoditsranor) August 15, 2017