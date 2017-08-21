Drag queen knocks out man who stole his wig on the street

It goes without saying that you should never remove someone’s wig. Especially if that person is a dude twice your size.

One idiot obviously didn’t know that. In the following video, a drag queen can be seen talking to the camera when a man approaches him and takes off his hairpiece. After turning to face his assailant, the drag queen asks for the wig back nicely swings and lands a solid right hook.

The cameraman then screams, “Oh, oh my god, Eric!” as the assailant slumps to the ground.

It’s hard to verify if the video is real or fake, but scream with me anyway: WORLDSTAR, WORLDSTAR!

