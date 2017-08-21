Lost At E Minor
Drag queen knocks out man who stole his wig on the street
Home Page Contribute now!
Video

Drag queen knocks out man who stole his wig on the street

Inigo del Castillo
By Inigo del Castillo

It goes without saying that you should never remove someone’s wig. Especially if that person is a dude twice your size.

One idiot obviously didn’t know that. In the following video, a drag queen can be seen talking to the camera when a man approaches him and takes off his hairpiece. After turning to face his assailant, the drag queen asks for the wig back nicely swings and lands a solid right hook.

The cameraman then screams, “Oh, oh my god, Eric!” as the assailant slumps to the ground.

It’s hard to verify if the video is real or fake, but scream with me anyway: WORLDSTAR, WORLDSTAR!

Via Ebaumsworld

About the author

Inigo is a writer and graphic designer from Manila, Philippines. He is a soldier of love who will carry you on his strong back of awesomeness when the zombie apocalypse arrives.

Want to work for Lost At E Minor? We're on the hunt for talented and enthusiastic creatives to join our video team. If you think you have what it takes to produce videos for Lost at E Minor, get in contact.

Leave a comment