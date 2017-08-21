Dating site OKCupid has just banned sobbing white supremacist Chris Cantwell

Chris Cantwell, the infamous ‘star’ of the Charlottesvile riot, is probably starting to realise that his views are a little out-dated.
The white supremacist nationalist was the frontperson of VICE News’ documentary recently about America’s current race rallies. Cantwell spent the documentary saying things like: “I carry a pistol. I go to the gym all the time,” as well as, “I’m trying to make myself more capable of violence!”
Cantwell explicitly advocates for the use of violence, the banning of inter-racial marriage, and basically everything backwards that we’ve fought to remove from society. Cantwell even suggested that the ideal American President would be “a lot more racist than Donald Trump. I don’t think you could feel about race [as] I do and watch that Kushner bastard walk around with that beautiful girl.”
After all this ridiculous, violent, stuff went down, and VICE’s documentary was aired, Cantwell released a video of himself literally sobbing like a little coward.
“I called the Charlottesville Police Department … and I said, ‘I have been told that there’s a warrant out for my arrest,’” Cantwell said.
“They said that they wouldn’t confirm it but that I could find this out if I wanted to go a local magistrate or something.”
“I don’t know what to do. I need guidance.
“We are trying to make this peaceful, we are trying to be law abiding,” he said in reference to police.
“I’m terrified. I think you’re going to kill me.”
Now we’ve learned that Cantwell has been banned OKCupid.
Elie Seidman, OKCupid’s chief executive, gave a statement to Gizmodo saying, “OkCupid has zero tolerance for racism. We make a lot of [decisions] every day that are tough. Banning Christopher Cantwell was not one of them.”
OKCupid’s Twitter also continued to explain themselves by saying, “There is no room for hate in a place where you’re looking for love.”
Let’s hope Tinder and Bumble jump on board with the ban, too!
