Dating site OKCupid has just banned sobbing white supremacist Chris Cantwell

Chris Cantwell, the infamous ‘star’ of the Charlottesvile riot, is probably starting to realise that his views are a little out-dated.

The white supremacist nationalist was the frontperson of VICE News’ documentary recently about America’s current race rallies. Cantwell spent the documentary saying things like: “I carry a pistol. I go to the gym all the time,” as well as, “I’m trying to make myself more capable of violence!”

Cantwell explicitly advocates for the use of violence, the banning of inter-racial marriage, and basically everything backwards that we’ve fought to remove from society. Cantwell even suggested that the ideal American President would be “a lot more racist than Donald Trump. I don’t think you could feel about race [as] I do and watch that Kushner bastard walk around with that beautiful girl.”

After all this ridiculous, violent, stuff went down, and VICE’s documentary was aired, Cantwell released a video of himself literally sobbing like a little coward.

“I called the Charlottesville Police Department … and I said, ‘I have been told that there’s a warrant out for my arrest,’” Cantwell said.

“They said that they wouldn’t confirm it but that I could find this out if I wanted to go a local magistrate or something.”

“I don’t know what to do. I need guidance.

“We are trying to make this peaceful, we are trying to be law abiding,” he said in reference to police.

“I’m terrified. I think you’re going to kill me.”

Now we’ve learned that Cantwell has been banned OKCupid.

We were alerted that white supremacist Chris Cantwell was on OkCupid. Within 10 minutes we banned him for life. — OkCupid (@okcupid) August 17, 2017

Elie Seidman, OKCupid’s chief executive, gave a statement to Gizmodo saying, “OkCupid has zero tolerance for racism. We make a lot of [decisions] every day that are tough. Banning Christopher Cantwell was not one of them.”

OKCupid’s Twitter also continued to explain themselves by saying, “There is no room for hate in a place where you’re looking for love.”

Let’s hope Tinder and Bumble jump on board with the ban, too!

