Ouch! Top student opens exam results on live TV and the news was all bad
Ouch! Top student opens exam results on live TV and the news was all bad

By Zolton

Oh, the pain of live TV. Breakfast show Good Morning Britain did a live cross recently at which students opened their all-important A-level results and announced how they’d gone.

One of them, Liam Scroogie, wanted to study politics at Queen’s University in Northern Ireland. However, as this cringe-worthy video reveals, he didn’t quite get the results he needed.

Liam required As and Bs, but he got … well, watch on and you’ll see. Needless to say, social media was on his side and rallied to the young lad’s defense.

Not everyone was phased by their results, however. There was THIS guy. ***Gulp***

