Ouch! Top student opens exam results on live TV and the news was all bad

Oh, the pain of live TV. Breakfast show Good Morning Britain did a live cross recently at which students opened their all-important A-level results and announced how they’d gone.
One of them, Liam Scroogie, wanted to study politics at Queen’s University in Northern Ireland. However, as this cringe-worthy video reveals, he didn’t quite get the results he needed.
Liam required As and Bs, but he got … well, watch on and you’ll see. Needless to say, social media was on his side and rallied to the young lad’s defense.
That kid who failed his A-levels live on Good Morning Britain #gmb pic.twitter.com/yETCbsSVVp
— Tanya Turner's Pussy (@bubblyinfridge) August 17, 2017
Awkward moment teen opens his A-level results live on #GMB – and it doesn’t end well https://t.co/WePSICw34l
— The Sun (@TheSun) August 17, 2017
Imagine opening your shite A level results on national TV, poor bastard. #GMB
— Liam (@LiamTypes) August 17, 2017
Not everyone was phased by their results, however. There was THIS guy. ***Gulp***
Some student celebrating A-levels the only way he should live on @GMB #GMB #alevelresultsday #swig pic.twitter.com/F3OzeXmwvp
— David Filipe (@david_filipe) August 17, 2017
