Ouch! Top student opens exam results on live TV and the news was all bad

Oh, the pain of live TV. Breakfast show Good Morning Britain did a live cross recently at which students opened their all-important A-level results and announced how they’d gone.

One of them, Liam Scroogie, wanted to study politics at Queen’s University in Northern Ireland. However, as this cringe-worthy video reveals, he didn’t quite get the results he needed.

Liam required As and Bs, but he got … well, watch on and you’ll see. Needless to say, social media was on his side and rallied to the young lad’s defense.

That kid who failed his A-levels live on Good Morning Britain #gmb pic.twitter.com/yETCbsSVVp — Tanya Turner's Pussy (@bubblyinfridge) August 17, 2017

Awkward moment teen opens his A-level results live on #GMB – and it doesn’t end well https://t.co/WePSICw34l — The Sun (@TheSun) August 17, 2017

Imagine opening your shite A level results on national TV, poor bastard. #GMB — Liam (@LiamTypes) August 17, 2017

Not everyone was phased by their results, however. There was THIS guy. ***Gulp***