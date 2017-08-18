NASA has just placed a little too much faith into our friendly neighbourhood filth-generator: the internet.
Surely by now a multi-billion dollar company should have realised that the Internet cannot be relied upon. The Internet especially cannot be trusted to author messages that could potentially be projected into space.
Despite his, to celebrate Voyager 1 space probe’s 40th birthday, NASA has gone to Twitter to ask the population what they should project into the atmosphere for the space probe to see for itself.
Nasa posted on their Twitter:
“From 4 billion miles away in 1990, Voyager looked back at Earth as a ‘pale blue dot.’ Write a #MessageToVoyager!”
NASA’s website further explained the project:
“Join NASA in celebrating the Voyager mission’s 40 years of exploring space. Inspired by the messages of goodwill carried on Voyager’s Golden Record, you’re invited to send via social media a short, uplifting #MessageToVoyager and all that lies beyond it.”
“With input from the Voyager team and a public vote, one of these messages will be selected for NASA to beam into interstellar space on Sept. 5, 2017 — the 40th anniversary of Voyager 1’s launch.”
Sounds sweet, right?
Yeah, that’s what we thought. UNTIL we jumped onto Twitter to check out some of the messages in the running. Most of the submissions are people making a joke of the situation. Faith in the Internet? Yeah, nah.
We’re sending a message billions of kms into space and people want to say “send nudes.”
Yep.
