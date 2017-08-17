WatermelonDress is the most adorable fashion trend to take over Instagram

“Each bite of watermelon contains about 92 percent water and 6 percent sugar.” Well, it seems we’ve found the sweetest of the bunch from this refreshing new trend.

Presenting the #WatermelonDress, a new craze sweeping social media, particularly Instagram, where users are uploading photos of themselves or their friends/partners/family “dressed in” a watermelon.

It’s very simple: you just bite into or carve up a slice of watermelon and take a photo of it with the subject posing behind “fitting” into the “dress.”

Talk about playing with your food! Take a look:

WaterMelon Dress 🍉 @mathildeplessier #enjoy #delire #friends #tibert #love #fun #havefun #watermelon #pasteque #watermelondress #robe A post shared by A m a n d ii n e (@mandiine16) on Jul 5, 2017 at 10:29am PDT

Sure, those were pretty nice, but wait ’til you see these:

可愛いドレス作ってみました♡……なんて(笑) 暑くなってきたらスイカが恋しくなります！🍉 #夏といえば #スイカ #スイカドレス #watermelondress #kids #３歳 A post shared by e_rikka (@e_rikka) on Jul 4, 2017 at 4:01pm PDT

Game over. Somebody’s already won this round.

How about that one with the black seeds prominently displayed and arranged like buttons/a dress pattern? Cute AF!

Would you try a #WatermelonDress on yourself or your children?

Via AOL