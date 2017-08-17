Lost At E Minor
#WatermelonDress is the most adorable fashion trend to take over Instagram
Ben Pablo
“Each bite of watermelon contains about 92 percent water and 6 percent sugar.” Well, it seems we’ve found the sweetest of the bunch from this refreshing new trend.

Presenting the #WatermelonDress, a new craze sweeping social media, particularly Instagram, where users are uploading photos of themselves or their friends/partners/family “dressed in” a watermelon.

It’s very simple: you just bite into or carve up a slice of watermelon and take a photo of it with the subject posing behind “fitting” into the “dress.”

Talk about playing with your food! Take a look:

{W A T E R M E L O N. D R E S S} Attention les amis avec le code #PastequeEva vous bénéficiez de -20% sur toutes les pastèques de votre supermarché ! 😊🍉🍉🍉 ▫️ J'adore les pastèques ! C'est frais, peu calorique et ça aide à s'hydrater un peu 😉 ▫️ N'oubliez pas de manger 5 fruits et légumes par jour !!! 🍍🍑🍒🍈🍓🍇🍌🍋🍊🍐🍎🍏 ▫️ #fitness #fitnessgirl #fitgirl #musculation #motivation #love #healthy #healthylife #fitfrenchies #fitfam #sportaddict #shape #aesthetics #nopainnogain #hardwork #teamshape #làondiscute #foodspring #foodspringfamily #leggings #dream #nopainnogain #girlswithmuscle #paigehathaway #gymshark #sun #music #flexfriday #nosquatsnoass #watermelondress

A post shared by Virginie 🔵⚪🔴 (@eva_healthy_fit) on

Sure, those were pretty nice, but wait ’til you see these:

Game over. Somebody’s already won this round.

How about that one with the black seeds prominently displayed and arranged like buttons/a dress pattern? Cute AF!

Would you try a #WatermelonDress on yourself or your children?

