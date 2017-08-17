This 9-year-old’s performance of ‘Clarity’ will leave you utterly speechless

Remember the name: Angelica Hale. The kid is a superstar.

Talent shows, ironically, aren’t always the best place to find talent.

But the producers of America’s Got Talent should take a bow because this was something truly special.

Angelica developed a kidney disease at the age of four, and her mum had to donate one of hers so she could survive.

Just five years later she is kicking ass and taking names on America’s Got Talent.

The performance speaks for itself, her range, control, tone and falsetto are absolutely out of this world.

This was her semi final performance for the show and frankly, I just can’t see how anyone could possibly come close.