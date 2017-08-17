Famous neo-Nazi cries like a baby because the anti-racists were being too mean

We never like to see people in distress, but there’s no denying this guy had it coming.

Neo-Nazi shock jock Chris Cantwell’s profile has gone through the roof after a Vice News documentary did a profile on him.

Here are some select quotes that actually came from Cantwell’s mouth.

He said he wants someone like Donald Trump, but who’s “a lot more racist” and someone “who doesn’t give his daughter to a Jew,”

Regarding the death of black children like Michael Brown and Tamir Rice: “Every single case, it’s some little black asshole behaving like a savage and he gets himself in trouble, shocking enough.”

Aaanndd finally: On the day of the Charlottesville riots he said: “We’re not non-violent, we’ll fucking kill these people if we have to.”

Turns out he does not want a taste of his own medicine.

In a video uploaded to YouTube, Cantwell is reduced to tears complaining about the backlash against him.

“I’m armed, I do not want violence with you, alright?

“I’m terrified, I’m afraid you’re going to kill me, I really am, all right?”

We obviously don’t condone death threats of any kind (an eye for an eye leaves the whole world blind).

But c’mon mate, you can’t be throwing out death threats and violent hate speech and then have a sook when it comes straight back at you.

And then there’s this: “we have done everything in our power to keep this peaceful”.

YOUR PEOPLE LITERALLY MURDERED A WOMAN.

End of story.