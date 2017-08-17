Designer creates series of images that depict business relationships as romantic ones

The business world is often more cutthroat than cute… but not in this instance!

Arun Verma Design Studio have created a different take on the relationship between clients and agencies through a series of Valentine’s Day-themed pictures.

The images are titled ‘Client Agency Love-Hate Saga’ and they perfectly illustrate the ups and downs of a wide range of business relationships and arrangements.

Cleverly, the analogy of romantic relationships is utilised to get across the often awkward nuances of the business relationship.

These relationships are classified into ten different types including married, divorced and friend-zoned.

If only real relationships were this easy to classify!

Via Digital Synopsis