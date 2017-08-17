A mysterious eight-legged object has beach-goers both puzzled and scared

The so-called ‘metal starfish’ discovered on a Rhode Island beach in the US is being speculated as either military equipment or alien technology. Cue: The X-Files theme song.

The mysterious circular object features a stainless steel body with eight legs protruding from its centre, as well as having a concrete top. It washed up some 10 feet off shore at East Beach, near the town of Westerly.

The sudden appearance of the ‘metal starfish’ has baffled beach-goers, especially during low tide when it’s more visible. Some have speculated it could be something alien, but the most logical explanation would be that it’s a device used by the US Army Corps of Engineers to monitor currents and sediment flow.

Residents claim that the item wasn’t there last there last summer.

A local tree service was supposed to remove the object but due to bad weather conditions, the extrication has been moved to an unknown date.

What do you think it could be?

