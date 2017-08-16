Lost At E Minor
WTF! Controversial Japanese game show has models strip and do ANYTHING the hosts says (NSFW)
Video

Inigo del Castillo
Of course it’s in Japan. Where else would weird sh*t like this be?

A game show which airs on Japanese channel ‘Bako TV 2’ has been criticised for its shameful treatment of women. It involves a group of half-naked female contestants doing anything – and I mean ANYTHING – the hosts tell them to do.

One challenge, for instance, sees the women taking off their clothes, lying down on the floor, and attempting to have a train set pass through their cleavage. Watch the NSFW video above to see how it plays out.

Other challenges involved the guests straddling the host, as well as nibbling a breadstick from his mouth.

The clips, which have been uploaded on YouTube, have drawn mixed reactions: “I want to live in Japan now,” a commenter said, while another added: “This kind of things need to be stopped now. So ridiculous.”

TV programs like these are not uncommon in Japan. Previous segments had contestants trying to sing karaoke while getting a handjob, and had a man give head to a porn actor.

Via Daily Star

