WTF! Controversial Japanese game show has models strip and do ANYTHING the hosts says (NSFW)

A game show which airs on Japanese channel ‘Bako TV 2’ has been criticised for its shameful treatment of women. It involves a group of half-naked female contestants doing anything – and I mean ANYTHING – the hosts tell them to do.

One challenge, for instance, sees the women taking off their clothes, lying down on the floor, and attempting to have a train set pass through their cleavage. Watch the NSFW video above to see how it plays out.

Other challenges involved the guests straddling the host, as well as nibbling a breadstick from his mouth.

The clips, which have been uploaded on YouTube, have drawn mixed reactions: “I want to live in Japan now,” a commenter said, while another added: “This kind of things need to be stopped now. So ridiculous.”

TV programs like these are not uncommon in Japan. Previous segments had contestants trying to sing karaoke while getting a handjob, and had a man give head to a porn actor.

Via Daily Star