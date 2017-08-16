We talked to the artist who made these disturbing pics of Spongebob and Patrick

Who lives in a pineapple under the sea? Well, uhm, definitely someone who we’d never ever want to meet.

Miguel Vasquez, a 3D artist from Ontario, has ruined our childhood by reimagining the iconic duo of Spongebob Squarepants and Patrick Star. Using 3D rendering, he depicted the two with disturbing and realistic heads, eyes, and teeth.

It’s no wonder Squidward doesn’t like hanging out with these two. Oh, and speaking of Squidward, Vasquez later on included him – a glorious handsome version – in the series.

We recently had a short chat with Vasquez to find out more about his art.

How’d you get started in 3D rendering? Were you self-taught?

“I started 3D modeling two years ago and yes I am self-taught.”

Let’s talk about your creative process. How’d you come up with the disturbing character design?

“I came up with the design because there was a lack of 3D renditions of Spongebob and Patrick on the web. So I decided to take matters into my own hands and create something a little different from the usual happy character.”

What was the most challenging part? And how long did it take to finish rendering each character?

“The challenging part would be the hair. Doing realistic hair in 3D is pretty hard and time consuming. So I just left it as is without facial hair on both characters. Rendering took about eight hours in total.”

Do you have any plans on doing other characters, like Mr. Krabs or Plankton?

“Yes, I do plan on doing Mr. Krabs, Squidward, and maybe Sandy. But I am also working on another project involving Ed, Edd, N Eddy. I plan on making those three characters in 3D.”

You inspired a lot of creatives to try 3D rendering. What’s the best advice you could give to aspiring 3D artists?

“I encourage them to join 3D groups over at Facebook or on 3D forums. Posting your work and receiving criticisms from peers is perhaps the best thing you can do if you cannot afford proper education in 3D design.”

To see more of Miguel Vasquez’s work, you can check out his Instagram account.