Crown Shyness: a phenomenon wherein trees don’t like to touch each other

Did you know that humans aren’t the only ones who need personal space? As it turns out, trees do too.
Crown Shyness is a natural phenomenon wherein neighbouring trees avoiding touching each other’s branches and leaves, creating an oddly beautiful pattern in the gaps in the canopy.
Scientists have been trying to explain this behaviour since the 1920s, but have been unable to come to a definite conclusion.
One theory suggests that the gaps form when strong winds break off branches, and to adapt, the crowns grow to never touch again. Experiments revealed that trees artificially restrained from colliding did grow to touch each other.
Two other theories stated that the shyness either optimises light exposure for photosynthesis or acts as a defensive mechanism that prevents leaf-eating insect larvae from spreading.
The phenomenon only happens to certain tree species. Probably the INFJs and INFPs of the forest.
