There’s a new emoji sheriff in town, and he’s taking social media by storm

Okay, there’s a sheriff taking over the internet… and it’s not exactly what you expect.

Usually Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Snapchat latch onto a particularly poorly executed post and turn them into an infamous meme. But this time we’re not laughing in someone’s face over their bad news. This time, we’re having a LOL over the simplest thing – emojis.

The viral sensation began with a simple post from Twitter user Brandon Wardell. With his NSFW creation of an emoji sheriff, Wardell sparked a stream of internet fiascos recreating the sheriff in all scenarios.

⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ 🤠

💯💯💯

💯 💯 💯

👇🏽 💯💯 👇🏽

💯 💯

💯 💯

👢 👢

howdy. im the sheriff of suckin u off. im gon suck u off — BRANDON WARDELL (@BRANDONWARDELL) June 8, 2017

Internet users of the world all jumped on board Wardell’s creation and began creating a sheriff for every scenario.

If you’ve thought of it… there’s definitely a sheriff in charge of it. Bees? Done! Cinema? Check! Nutrition? Come on, keep up.

⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀🤠

🍏🍌🍑

🍅 🍊 🍇

👇🏽 🍎🌽 👇🏽

🍉 🍐

🍍 🍒

👢 👢 howdy. im the sheriff of nutrition.

eat your fucking greens — charlotte (@chacketttt) July 7, 2017

⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀🤠

🔈🎙📽

📀 📸 🎞

👇🏽 🎥📹 👇🏽

🎚 📺

🎬 📼

👢 👢 howdy. im the sheriff of cinema. respect amy adams. — andē (@andefilm) July 8, 2017

⠀ ⠀ ⠀ 🤠

🐝🐝🐝

🐝 🐝 🐝

👇 🐝🐝 👇

🐝 🐝

🐝 🐝

👢 👢 howdy. i'm the bee sheriff. we saving these mf bees — lil egg (@eggsbruh) July 9, 2017