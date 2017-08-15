Skittles launched a pack of white candy for Pride Month, so obviously it’s racist

The British candy recently ditched their trademark rainbow colored sweets in favor of an all-white look to highlight LGBT pride celebrations in the UK and Germany. The move did not go as they expected, because you know, the internet.

The campaign certainly left a bitter taste among the company’s executives, as hordes of users on Twitter labeled the initiative as “racist” with some even going as far as calling it a thinly veiled allegory of “white supremacy”.

Skittles went and pissed me off with this poorly veiled white supremacist pride candy shit. — Grain (@Waquinoa) March 31, 2017

It is "that serious". The normalization of whiteness is a problem because we live in a society where whiteness is considered the standard. — phillip (@TrillestPhil) May 3, 2017

The basic intention of Wrigley – owner of Skittles- was to adopt the colorless candy to honour the celebrations of the LGBT pride month in June. The switch to white started in late March and will go back to the traditional rainbow colored beans in September.

From their official press release: “This summer, to celebrate Pride and show that only one Rainbow truly matters, SKITTLES® is partnering with Tesco UK to launch limited edition ‘rainbowless’ SKITTLES Fruits packs. This follows last summer’s activity, in which SKITTLES gave up its famous rainbow colours, in recognition of the annual Pride in London event.”

You know things are bad when there’s so much division over candy. The current political debate is so polarized right now, it seems like anything can be enough reason to start a fight.

When you wanna be mad at something but there's nothing to be mad at & you haven't called someone racist in hours so you fight a skittles bag https://t.co/fq6ImyDPBw — Kareem (@Lilsadrn) May 4, 2017

“During Pride, only one rainbow matters. So we’ve given up ours to show our support.” is the official slogan of the controversial campaign.

A Wrigley spokesperson told The Huffington Post: “As a major advertiser we believe we have a responsibility to use our voice and the power of our brands to do good,” they added, “This campaign allows us to have great fun with our brand while also raising awareness of an important issue.”

Skittles, a brand known for their offbeat and often bizarre ads, is not a stranger to controversy. Just months ago, their TV commercial for mother’s day depicted a 30-something adult connected to an old lady via an umbilical cord. The clip struck the wrong cord among the public (no pun intended) and made waves on the net as tasteless and grotesque, forcing the company to pull it entirely.