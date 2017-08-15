Man’s phone miraculously survives after falling from plane

That’s a pretty incredible drop test. YouTube user ‘Robert Ryan’ recently posted an unbelievable video of his uncle’s Samsung S5 surviving a nasty fall from an airplane.

The footage above shows the device filming another plane when it gets sucked out of the aircraft. It then spirals down a thousand feet before landing in a garden. Minutes later, a man tending his lawn spots the phone.

According to Ryan, his uncle eventually retrieved the gadget from the couple who found it.

This isn’t the first time a phone has survived falling from the sky. In 2015, a man lost his iPhone when it fell after a pressure change caused the plane’s door to slightly open. He, later on, used the ‘Find My iPhone’ app to track down the device – which he found still in working condition under a tree.

Via Digg