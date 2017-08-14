What are the best cover songs of all time?

Cover songs have a way of inspiring a unique form of love and hatred.

It’s a high stakes game – taking a song people are attached to and then breaking it down, messing it up and building it back again means you’re never going to please everyone.

And make no mistake, there are a lot of awful, awful covers out there.

Just a cursory search on YouTube will reveal an endless stream of 16-year-olds clumsily strumming along and butchering every song you ever loved.

But when they’re done right, covers can become iconic in their own right.

They can take songs into places you never thought possible, giving them a whole new life and meaning.

So I asked around the Lost At E Minor office what the gang’s favourite cover songs were, and after a lunchtime of vicious in-fighting, violence and name calling productive discussion, here’s a list of our favourites.

We KNOW this is an incomplete list so let us know what we missed in the comments!

Johnny Cash – Hurt

Johnny Cash and Nine Inch Nails – perhaps the most unlikely pairing on the list, but also the most universally loved. Gut wrenchingly beautiful.

Florence + The Machine – You’ve Got The Love

Perhaps no-one was better placed to take on this gospel classic than the otherworldly siren, Florence Welch. It was the song that launched Florence + The Machine into stardom, and for good reason.

Pendulum – ABC News Theme Song

BOOM. CURVEBALL. The Aussie drum and bass maestros gave the national broadcaster’s theme song a brutal makeover. A controversial inclusion, but undoubtedly a banger.

Slash feat. Cyprus Hill & Fergie – Paradise City

“This list needs some metal” – Daniel.

Bon Iver – I Can’t Make You Love Me

Justin Vernon, the brooding genius behind Bon Iver, takes this Bonnie Raitt classic and dresses it down to just the piano and his falsetto. It’s something special.

Chance The Rapper – Wonderful Everyday

The Chicago rapper takes the theme song from Arthur, gives it a slow-burning gospel/rap transformation that could easily be tacky or cheap but ends up being an incredible, joyful mess.

I Fought The Law by The Clash

The Clash take The Bobby Fuller’s Four jangly tune and give it the primal, punk grunt that it was crying out for.

You & I – Flume

What Flume does with this Disclosure track is nothing short of remarkable. He takes a pounding, deep house track and gives it a whole new life as a lurching orchestral banger with a hip-hop back-beat. Epic.

Gary Jules – Mad World

One of those rare times where the cover becomes more famous than the original. In fact, it’s almost more famous than Donnie Darko, the movie it featured in.

Jeff Buckley – Hallelujah

Did you really think we weren’t going to put this on the list?