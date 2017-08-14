This mum found a ‘sex toy’ in the dishwasher and things got confusing real quick

Never ever put a cheap reusable bottle in the dishwasher. It’s unsafe, but also, it might get you into an awkward conversation with mum.

On Reddit recently, user ‘fictionbastard’ told how her mum confronted her about a certain ‘sex toy’ she found in the dishwasher.

A photo she posted shows a phallic object that oddly looks like a melted water bottle. But as it turns out, it was actually a melted water bottle. Cue: awkward silence.

“It’s a cup. I fuck myself with it, after that I’m thirsty,” one Redditor joked, while another added, “Cold water goes ‘in’, warm water comes out.”

The girl might not have owned a dildo before, but she does now. Great cost-saving idea, mum!

Via Mashable