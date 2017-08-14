These lamps show just how beautiful wood from the Australian coast are

Sarah Webb and Daniel Harder, the designers behind studio Iluka London, source only the best materials for their lamps. And unsurprisingly, some of the best natural wood in the world can be found right in Oz.

Inspired by their “love for the beauty of natural wood,” the two encase raw timber in glass blocks, and use that as the base for the light fixtures. This method allows us to admire the complex swirling patterns of the wood grain, much like we would observe a display in a museum or a specimen in a lab.

According to Harder, the word ‘iluka’ means ‘close to the sea’ in Aboriginal. It also happens to be the moniker for the Australian coastal town he grew up in and also happens to have the “most beautiful wood in the world.”

And judging by these images, we definitely agree.

This #oneofakind #coolibah #tablelamp is still available to purchase as part of our 1st edition collection. More info on our website, link in bio. Happy sunny Sunday spin! A post shared by Iluka London (@ilukalondon) on May 21, 2017 at 5:47am PDT

With the base of these measuring 37cm high this pair is currently our biggest pair still available to buy, but for how long? We can make any size so please get in contact if you are dreaming of a larger than life sculptural statement piece for your home #elmtree #acrylicart #sculpturallighting #dreambig A post shared by Iluka London (@ilukalondon) on May 26, 2017 at 1:30am PDT

We've recently been designing new shapes and sculptural pieces for our next collection. Exciting times ahead! Thanks @kabinshop for the perfect spiky accompaniment! A post shared by Iluka London (@ilukalondon) on May 30, 2017 at 3:55am PDT

Our turquoise #acryliclamp looking right at home in sunny #ibiza. Not a bad office for the week! #acrylic #wood #tablelamp #interiors #interiordesign #sculpturalform #blueskies A post shared by Iluka London (@ilukalondon) on May 10, 2017 at 8:36am PDT

To know more about Iluka London, head on over here.

