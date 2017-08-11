This AirBnb is built on a lava bed of the world’s most active volcano

An apartment in the city or a house in the suburbs too boring for you? We’ve got the exotic and thrilling place just for you.

In Hawaii’s Big Island, you can find a one-of-a-kind vacation home called the Phoenix House. The 450-square-foot abode sleeps two, has modern comforts like Wi-Fi, and is clad in wood charred using the ancient Japanese technique of Shou Sugi Ban to mimic the dark landscape around it.

Oh, and did we mention it sits on a lava field at the base of the Kilauea volcano, which has been continuously erupting since 1983?

The vacation retreat is so close to the action – about a 4-mile bike ride – that from its window you can see the steam emanating from where the molten lava meets the sea. Talk about a view!

While the idea of staying near an active volcano may cause panic to some, the place is actually meant to be for peace and contemplation. Will Beilharz, the designer behind the structure, explained:

“Phoenix House, named after the mythical bird whose story is about rising from the ashes and the cycle of death and rebirth, is a place where people can stir their own next transitions or come to peace with the ones they are currently experiencing.”

The property is available for rent – costing between AUS$126 (US$100) and AUS$190 (US$150) per night – through Airbnb. You can also rent the property next door, the Magical Lava Temple, if you’re more than two.

Via My Modern Met