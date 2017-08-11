Lost At E Minor
Study unsurprisingly says that people think free pizza is better than friendship
By Inigo del Castillo

To be specific, the study revealed that everyone would give up their friends’ privacy, especially if pizza is involved.

According to a recent research by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), young people are willing to disclose a friend’s email address in exchange for free pizza.

60 percent of respondents said that they felt uneasy sharing their contacts’ emails, but once they were offered a pizza with extra pepperoni, they changed their mind and complied.

“Whereas people say they care about privacy, they are willing to relinquish private data quite easily when incentivised to do so,” said the professor in charge of the study.

But that’s not the only unsettling result of the study.

The experiment involved two groups of students. The first received the incentive of free pizza and 98 percent of them easily gave out information. That we know and understand.

The second group, however, didn’t even need incentives. 94 percent of respondents disclosed email addresses despite not being offered pizza.

So basically, everyone’s a snake. Never entrust personal info with others – particularly if they like extra pepperoni (and maybe even pineapples on top).

Via Konbini

