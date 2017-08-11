Da Vinci, Vermeer, and Rembrandt are brought back to life through action figures

Canadian art community ‘Today Is Art Day’, the maker of the Vincent van Gogh and Frida Kahlo action figures, has launched an expansion set involving three new artists: Da Vinci, Vermeer, and Rembrandt.

The set, called the ‘Old Masters Expansion’, features adorable five-inch figurines of the three legendary painters, complete with miniature easels and reproductions of their works.

Similar to the Kahlo and Van Gogh toys, wherein both had unique attributes such as the former’s surrealist heart and the latter’s detachable ear, the new models also have a few quirky abilities.

For example, Da Vinci comes with a glow-in-the-dark beard, Vermeer includes a removable hat and actual faux pearl earrings, and Rembrandt has a customisable face that lets him change expressions.

According to David Beaulieu, founder of ‘Today Is Art Day’, the entire collection was made to make art more accessible and fun. This wouldn’t be possible without including the three artists.

“We wanted to make a big move to expand the collection and set our sights on three giants of art history,” he said. “Each master’s contribution to art is so ground-breaking that we couldn’t imagine having this collection without them in it!”

The set is currently being crowdfunded on Kickstarter. Head on over there to send your pledges and get your own mini Da Vinci, Vermeer, and Rembrandt.