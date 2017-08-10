This teen photographer takes some of the most surreal photos we’ve ever seen

Luisa Azevedo has already more than 78k followers on Instagram, and it’s not because of her bathroom selfies. She’s making waves online for her striking compositions of surreal settings and odd worlds.

Her work takes ordinary objects, animals, or characters and places them in contrasting landscapes creating unexpected results. If you look at her Instagram feed, it shows dream-like images such as gigantic paper boats docked by the beach, whales soaring up in the sky, and tree houses inlaid in broccoli.

Let's sail away ✨ A post shared by Luisa Azevedo (@hey.luisa) on Aug 1, 2017 at 1:53pm PDT

“I try to create a dream-like world through my images where everything is possible,” she told Bored Panda. “I believe there’s no limit to imagination and creativity.”

Only Memories Remain ✨ Inspired by Wieslaw Smetek's artwork A post shared by Luisa Azevedo (@hey.luisa) on May 15, 2017 at 2:15pm PDT

The 19-year-old art student at the University of Lisbon always had an interest in arts and crafts, but it wasn’t until she discovered Instagram that she got obsessed with photography, design, and digital art.

Azevedo has been experimenting with Photoshop for two years now, and she even learned to use the software on her own, mostly by watching YouTube tutorials. And at age 17, she’s already tackling commissioned projects.

New species of parrots 🌿 A post shared by Luisa Azevedo (@hey.luisa) on Jul 5, 2017 at 2:20pm PDT

“Every day I try to improve my skills and attempt new concepts. I found in photo manipulation a daily challenge to deconstruct and reconstruct my own reality which I post on my Instagram account,” she said.

House guardian 🏡🐻 A post shared by Luisa Azevedo (@hey.luisa) on Jul 6, 2017 at 2:20pm PDT

Despite all the media attention, Luisa is still a college student, and she well knows she has a lot of ground yet to cover. When asked by art blog Black Hound about how she described herself as an artist, the young woman wisely answered:

“First of all, I don’t describe myself as a true artist. I’m just a 17 years old high school student, that discovered photography through Instagram and started having fun. To me, photography is an escape from reality, where I can develop my creative way of seeing the world.”

#tbt When I was little I thought that every big island was a giant turtle 🌴🐢 A post shared by Luisa Azevedo (@hey.luisa) on Jun 19, 2017 at 2:25pm PDT

To see more of Azevedo’s work, head on over here.