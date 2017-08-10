Someone created a fake suicidal “Maccas” Twitter Account, and it had people worried

Two things that should never be used in the same sentence: Maccas’ and suicide. A Fake Twitter account did just that.

Towards the end of July a Twitter account claiming to be “McDonald’s Hong Kong,” was discovered. Although, the account was unverified, it had a heap of people convinced.

Reports say that the account was created in October 2016, and began by posting Tweets that enhanced the legitimacy of the account. The posts were things such as promotional material, and advertisements of Big Macs, and McChicken Sandwiches.

The posts included things like:

Try our McSpicy Chicken Filet meal, new from the Extra Value Meals Menu!

— McDonald’s Hong Kong (@NotMcDonaldsHK) October 23, 2016

Introducing the Mac Jr. and the Grand Mac. Eat Big Mac, in style. #MacJr #GrandMac

— McDonald’s Hong Kong (@NotMcDonaldsHK) November 3, 2016

Just your average Maccas’ Twitter page, right? Wrong.

Something happened which threw a spanner in the works. A woman posted a Tweet, basically advertising the cheesecake she purchased. Unknowingly, she tagged the account in her post which is, in hindsight, clearly an unofficial page.

The account replied to her post:

“this bitch freakin out about cheesecake while kids out here McDying. relax”.

After this, the account proceeded to behave like nothing had happened and continued to post promotional content. However, as the week went on, the account began posting some, err, not so subtle suicidal messages, and a peek into a broken family:

please kill me i wish to die

— McDonald’s Hong Kong (@NotMcDonaldsHK) July 27, 2017

i want to quit

she left me

— McDonald’s Hong Kong (@NotMcDonaldsHK) July 29, 2017

i miss her so fucking much. fuck this job. where is my wife and where is my son..

— McDonald’s Hong Kong (@NotMcDonaldsHK) July 29, 2017

We can’t blame you for beliving the nonsense tho. The handle ‘NotMcDonaldsHK’ has only recently been changed from the deceptive ‘Mc_DonaldsHK.’

Nevertheless, the account has gone viral and as been gaining hundreds of followers. Unfortunately for us, McDonald’s Hong Kong has told Gizmodo that they are taking steps to have the account removed.

They have also said, “This is not a McDonald’s Twitter account but one that is impersonating a verified account.”

Via Gizmodo