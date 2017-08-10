Passengers call 911 after being stuck inside delayed flight for hours

Another day, another flight gone terribly wrong. Last week, Canada’s Air Transat was on its way to Montreal when it got diverted to Ottawa due to bad weather. It sat on the tarmac for six hours, unable to provide stranded and weary passengers any food, water, or even air-conditioning.

The situation got so bad that one passenger even called 911 for help. As you’ll see in the video below, the crew even asks the anonymous caller to come to the front of the plane to do some explaining.

No air. They are looking for who called 911 after 5 hours of suffocation @airtransat #passengerrights pic.twitter.com/7Am5kBUkBi — Brice de Schietere (@BriceBxl) August 1, 2017

Eventually, paramedics arrived and handed out water. However, it did little to ease the anger of the crowd onboard. Laura Mah, one of the passengers present, told CBC:

“We’ve got the doors open and one kid is puking and people are just losing their minds… The police are in here and the fire department’s in here and they’re telling us that they can’t do anything, that we just have to stay put.”

@airtransat we have been stuck in the plane for over 5 hours with minimal updates. We barley have AC and we have young kids. Get us out. — Laura Mah (@lauralmah) August 1, 2017

The flight, which originated from Brussels, eventually arrived at its destination – albeit more than eight hours late.

Air Transat released a statement after the incident. “Unfortunately, this unusual situation beyond our control caused delays of several hours for our passengers,” it read.

“Ottawa airport staff were unable to provide with loading bridges or stairs that would have enabled the passengers on the Brussels flight to disembark or our ground crews to replenish the aircraft’s empty drinking water reservoir.”

Heat unberable. Medical staff on board @airtransat when do you deplane us? 5 hours #passengerrights #airtransat pic.twitter.com/imw6WvaHJ6 — Brice de Schietere (@BriceBxl) August 1, 2017

The Ottawa Airport, however, refuted the airline’s claim.

“We had a gate available and air stairs ready in the event that the airline decided to deplane. We also had buses on the tarmac ready to shuttle passengers to the terminal – buses the authority purchased specifically for situations such as this,” they said.

“Neither the ground handling service nor the airline requested either of these during the event.”

Air Transat had 20 flights headed for Montreal and Toronto were diverted to Ottawa that day. All in all, some 5,000 passengers had a horrible day, no thanks to the weather – and for others, some pretty crappy customer service.

