Dude caught on camera watching wildly inappropriate video during live broadcast (NSFW)

It’s been a rough old week at the BBC.

First there was BBC News anchor Simon McCoy who just couldn’t give one single damn about this puff piece on surfing dogs.

And now they’ve been caught in a bit of strife after one of the monitors in the backgrounds of their News At Ten broadcast seemed to show a woman doing a striptease.

Anchor Sophie Raworth was delivering a piece on the England cricket team’s win against South Africa when a couple of keen-eyed viewers noticed a dude wearing headphones watching a woman taking her bra off.

Hard to confirm if it was from a movie, porno or just an otherwise innocent YouTube video but what is for certain is that there is definitely exposed boob on the screen.

Not ideal.

People were onto it straight away because The Internet is always watching (especially if boobs are involved).

@BBCNews why is there a porn video playing behind one of your news anchors during a report? — Zane Jawad (@zanejawad) August 7, 2017

The BBC say they’re investigating the incident, which means headphone-dude is probably in line for a very uncomfortable chat with the higher-ups.