Watch a cop car make the most badass entrance to stop a street fight

These guys have been watching too many Fast and the Furious movies.

Recently, a very British fight occurred outside a nightclub in Gillingham, UK. The cops were called in to stop the ruckus, and when they arrived, they sure made their presence known.

The following video shows the police car arriving at the scene shortly before doing the unexpected: it drifts further down the street then comes to a complete halt by a parking space. The two officers then come out of the vehicle as if nothing completely badass just happened.

Someone give these cops a reward. Maybe some doughnuts. Or you know, tea and biscuits.

Via Digg