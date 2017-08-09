Watch 100 people try so hard to … er … fart in front of the camera

YouTube channel ‘WatchCut’ has released a video showing 100 people trying to fart. In related news, that’s enough internet for us for one day.

The video above shows people from all walks of life trying to pass gas on command. Seems easy enough, except that these participants had to do it in front of a camera crew.

Some weren’t able to complete the task, but a few others did, thanks mostly to the meals they had before the shoot. “I had a lot of salami today,” said one person.

Worth noting is how everyone’s facial expressions were, more or less, alike. Despite having different backgrounds, the participants proved that we’re all the same – at least when it comes to bodily functions.

Next up: 100 people try to shart.

Via Digg