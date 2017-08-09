Lost At E Minor
This is the 17th century’s version of a ‘Kindle’
Art

This is the 17th century’s version of a ‘Kindle’

By Inigo del Castillo

So much for portability and nighttime reading. The Jacobean Travelling Library is a beautiful wooden case, which amusingly resembles a giant book, built to contain a collection of 50 smaller books.

It dates back to 1617 and was commissioned by William Hakewill, an English lawyer and MP, as a gift for a friend.

According to the University of Leeds library, “It’s essentially a 17th-century e-book reader such as a Kindle.”

So what titles did the 17th century Kindle have? Twilight, of course. Nah, just kidding. It had the classics, including works from Ovid, Seneca, Cicero, and Virgil, covering topics like philosophy, theology, and classical poetry.

Hakewill loved the concept of the traveling library so much that he had three more built as gifts in the course of three to five years.

The three Jacobeans can now be found at the British Library, the Huntington Library in San Marino, California, and the Toledo Museum of Art in Toledo, Ohio.

