In a Facebook video, iconic singer Sinead O’Connor has made an emotional call for help

Irish singer Sinead O’Connor has posted an emotionally-charged video online speaking of her struggles with depression and crying out for help from family and friends.

The video was taken in a motel in New Jersey where she has reportedly been living for two years now as she continues to fight mental illness.

The 50-year-old has been at a Travelodge motel by herself after leaving Ireland and her family in a wave of emotional and mental troubles over the past few years.

O’Connor said in the video that she knows she isn’t alone in this fight and it’s one of the few reasons she is still alive.

“I’m fighting, fighting, fighting, fighting, like all the millions and millions that I know I’m one of, to stay alive every day,” she said.

“I’m not still alive for me, if it was me I’d be gone.”

Growing in popularity throughout the 80’s, O’Connor broke through to international stardom with her iconic cover of Prince’s “Nothing Compares 2 U” in 1990.

In the video, O’Connor laments the lack of support from her own family and friends, pleading to be brought home.

“There’s absolutely nobody in my life except my doctor, my psychiatrist,” she said.

The sweetest man on earth, who says I’m his hero, and that’s about the only f***ing thing keeping me alive at the moment.”

“I’m all by my f**king self and it’s a crime, and it should not be acceptable to any man who knows me and claims to love and care about me that I’m still sitting here after two years.

“I’m begging, begging, begging, begging, begging, begging to be brought home.”

The singer has spoken in the past about the impact of being diagnosed with bipolar disorder has had on her life, leading her into the mental battles she faces now.

“I needed to make a video, I’ve been thinking for two years, people should see what this is like.”

“People are fighting for their lives, I don’t want to die, I want to stay alive… I’ve got children.”

O’Connor posted the address of the Travelodge she was staying at online late last week, but when local police arrived for a welfare check, the singer was absent.

With concerns rising, a message was posted to her Facebook on Tuesday stating that the singer was in a safe place and not suicidal.

The 12-minute video continues a string of saddening and confusing events over the past few years from the Irishwoman, having been reported missing last year after a bike ride in Chicago, as well as posting on Facebook that she had overdosed back in 2015.

She was diagnosed with bipolar more than a decade ago, before claiming it was a misdiagnosis in a 2011 interview.

She has been married four times and has four children ranging from ages 29 to nine.

In terms of her music, O’Connor has enjoyed a storied career that has continued for 30 years now, including 10 studio albums.

If you need help for depression, reach out to Beyond Blue, which “promotes good mental health, tackles stigma and discrimination, and provides support and information on anxiety, depression and suicide”.