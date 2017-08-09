BBC anchor could not give a damn about this story on surfing dogs

Simon McCoy has given up all hope.

We’ve all had those days where we simply just couldn’t give a single toss about our work​.

You look down at your to-do list and think, ‘nup, sorry dudes, but I simply cannot’.

The BBC News anchor was faced with this very situation on Monday when he was forced to do a puff piece about a dog surfing competition in California.

McCoy clearly could not care less about these um… gnarly dogs…hanging ten (am I saying that right, everything I know about surfing is from movies) and makes that pretty clear in his unrelenting monotone and deeply unimpressed expression.

For what it’s worth I actually think those surfing dogs are pretty rad, clearly though, McCoy doesn’t share the same sentiment.

That’s cool man, you do you.