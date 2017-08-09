Artist makes stunning insect sculptures from leaves and flowers

Japanese artist Raku Inoue has a new series that’ll have you describing bugs as ‘beautiful’ and ‘exquisite’, instead of ‘gross’ and ‘creepy’.

The series, called Natura Insects, features floral arrangements made to resemble different bug species. These include the beetle, ladybug, dragonfly, stag beetle, kabutomushi, moth, firefly, and black widow spider.

More impressive is how the Montreal-based creative made the sculptures. Instead of creating the pieces digitally, Inoue actually gathered the materials – like petals, leaves, and twigs – then arranged them to form each animal.

The compositions are so beautiful that even those deathly scared of insects will say “aww,” rather than “eww.”

You can see more of Raku Inoue’s work over on Instagram.

Via My Modern Met