WTF! This podcast turns the magical world of Harry Potter into a world of erotica

Harry Potter erotica exists? Well, we’ve seen it all now. If you’re looking to ruin your childhood dreams of Hogwarts, magic, and fighting alongside Harry Potter while he defeats The Dark Lord, do not read this.

We warned you.

We’ve just discovered that Harry Potter erotica is a thing, and we are slightly disturbed. Our innocence is definitely shattered.

Superfans Allie LeFevere, Lyndsay Rush, and Danny Chapman have trawled the internet to find all the Harry Potter erotica and used it to create a podcast full of unlikely fantasies in the world of J.K Rowling’s Harry Potter. The little boy who lived in a cupboard under the stairs grew up – and became the star of some erotic fan-fiction.

The authors started The Potterotica Podcast as a comedic piece juxtaposing the innocent characters with their inner sexual beasts. The comedy is a definite assistance in digesting the sexual nature of Harry Potter.

“I don’t know if it’s necessarily that laughter is you masking your vulnerability or if it’s just a shade of vulnerability. You’re looking at this intimate thing in a lighthearted way,” said Rush to Huffington Post.

“Something that makes this erotic world approachable is that these are characters you feel you know so well and trust.”

…So, trustworthy Dumbledore should definitely get you going.

LeFevere stated, “This has been a big sexual awakening… It’s been a fun way to explore our own sexuality, our experiences.”

The iTunes preview description of the narrative describes it as:

“Prepare to be titillated, Harry Potter fans, because The Potterotica Podcast is here; featuring horned-up fantasies, beloved characters, and a heavy dose of comedic commentary. Didn’t know erotic Harry Potter fan fiction existed? Neither did hosts and HP fangirls and fanboy Allie LeFevere, Lyndsay Rush & Danny Chapman…until now. In each episode, Allie, Lyndsay & Danny read and discuss a hot and steamy chapter from an erotic Harry Potter fan fiction story. Join them as they explore and freak out over the (wet and) wild world of Potterotica.”

Twilight fan-fiction was bad enough, but please don’t destroy our beloved Harry Potter

