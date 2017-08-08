Woman destroys $300K worth of art while trying to take a selfie … Oops!

Selfies are coming for us like The Terminator. They’ve had us tread the line of morally acceptable behavior and continually challenge long-standing social norms, and now they’ve come to do some material damage.

Remember how Portugal headlined 2016’s onslaught on statues with not one but two selfie-caused demolition jobs? Yeah, well that art attack is far from over. A few weeks ago, a lady stumbled into part of a Simon Birch exhibit in Los Angeles, and ended up taking out an entire row of pieces.

Watch what happened in the short clip below:

Unreal. Even at just under 40 seconds, that was not easy to watch. While clearly an unfortunate accident, the root cause of the woman stumbling was her insistence on crouching down for a closer shot. Apart from the culprit, the video also features other visitors to the exhibit, and it’s interesting to look at how they reacted.

Shoutout to the guy at the bottom left.

The exhibit was a part of The 14th Factory Project which opened earlier this year, and was already called “selfie-bait” by The LA Times even before this .

Birch, who calls Hong Kong home despite being originally from the UK, spearheads the project which is described as a “monumental, multiple-media, socially engaged art and documentary experience.”

This isn’t the first time Birch’s work has gone viral. Earlier this year, his exhibit The Crusher sent chills down the internet’s spine:

One of the coolest exhibitions. Thank you @reginaagram 📷 @tonyshoots #mulberrysla #mulberryandart A post shared by Kelly Lee (@mulberrytreeds) on Apr 4, 2017 at 2:24pm PDT

Interestingly enough, suspicions arose that the gallery staged this wreckage as a publicity stunt (despite damage estimated at over $300,000 AUD), but they’ve since responded in denial of this claim. If that angle piques your interest, particularly in relation to the wrongdoer and the possible penalty she’d face, it’s important to point out that most museum pieces are actually heavily insured. So speculate away!

Via New York Magazine