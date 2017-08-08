Volkswagen promotes its keyless trunk-opening tech with brilliant new campaign

Whether you’ve got your hands full with grocery bags, sports equipment, picnic stuff, or you could simply be cleaning out your garage—if you think about it, there are actually quite a few times when you won’t have both your hands available as you try to load things into your vehicle.

Enter: Volkswagen’s ‘Easy Open Trunk’ feature. It’s essentially a sensor that lets you “sweep your foot under the rear bumper” to pop open the trunk.

It’s a nifty little function, but we’re particularly interested in the advertising campaign Volkswagen launched for it. The print ads were done by powerhouse DDB Berlin:

no hands, no problem. volkswagen campaign. agency: ddb berlin pic.twitter.com/66Ks7Plgs5 — Akwasi (@NativeBlackstar) July 10, 2017

Those look sweet, but we also love the videos:

What is your easy open move? #breakdance #vwtiguan #volkswagen A post shared by Volkswagen (@volkswagen) on Jun 10, 2017 at 8:48am PDT

Even when they’re straightforward:

Volkswagen’s long had a knack for clever campaigns. Remember those vintage ads for Beetles? Even the new ones aren’t too bad:

Even summer can get a bit chilly sometimes. #summer #vwbeetle #volkswagen #vw A post shared by Volkswagen (@volkswagen) on Jul 21, 2017 at 8:59am PDT

It seems they haven’t lost the magic touch.

The sweetest hot wheels. #cookies #wheels #volkswagen #vw A post shared by Volkswagen (@volkswagen) on Jul 26, 2017 at 8:58am PDT

To see the No Hands, No Problem print ads full-sized, click the link below.

Via Digital Synopsis