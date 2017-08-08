Art-Texting: This art museum sends you art to brighten up your day

Feeling blue? The San Francisco Museum of Modern Art has just the thing for you. What better way to swing your mood than with a shot of art?

Everyone who’s ever lived in a big city knows that many don’t have the time and/or money for a trip to the museum. Life just gets in the way. Instead of just giving up on people getting their daily dose of art, SFMOMA found a way to bring the museum to them.

Not to mention, with a collection of about 35,000 works and only a maximum of 5 percent displayed at any given time, there had to be a way for more art to reach more people.

“Studies have shown that the average museum visitor spends approximately seven seconds in front of any artwork. How much can you really appreciate in seven seconds? And even if you did spend seven seconds in front of each artwork in SFMOMA’s collection, it would take nearly three days to see them all,” writes Jay Mollica.

The simple solution was in our hands all along:

How cool is that? As you can imagine, people were thrilled about it.

“We don’t expect any single Send Me SFMOMA user to ever get through all 34,678 artworks in the collection. But what we have seen, and hope to continue to see, are thousands of people connecting with artwork in fun, new, and very personal ways,” added Mollica.

And that they did. Take a look at some who more than happily shared their dose of art:

Gonna have @SFMOMA make all my decisions from now on. I had an important question in mind and this was the answer I needed. 🛑#SendMeSFMoMA pic.twitter.com/ufNI3GbsNz — Positively Present (@positivepresent) July 18, 2017

Mollica’s food for thought: “In a world oversaturated with information, we asked ourselves: how can we generate personal connections between a diverse cross section of people and the artworks in our collection? How can we provide a more comprehensive experience of our collection?”

Having no space proved to be no problem for SFMOMA, as they’ve figured out how to use digital space. Talk about finding a truly ‘modern’ way to share art!

To learn more about the service/Send Me SFMOMA, click here.

Via Dazed