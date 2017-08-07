Yeehaw! Cowboy lassos thief in a Walmart parking lot

When a woman’s bike got stolen at a Walmart parking lot in southern Oregon, guess who came to her rescue? Not a knight in shining armour, but rather, a cowboy.

On Friday morning, cattle rancher Robert Borba was on his way to Walmart when he noticed a commotion. As it turned out, a thief took a bike and was being chased by the owner and a few others on foot.

With the robber about to get away, Borba knew what he had to do. So he took his horse out of its trailer, saddled up, and gave chase. The following video shows Borba’s heroic gallop across the Walmart parking lot.

And just like in the Wild West, Borba used his lasso to corral the bicycle thief.

“A couple swings and then I threw it at him, just like I would a steer,” Borba said. “He’s like, ‘What are you doing, man? You got a badge?’ And I’m like, ‘No, I ain’t got a badge’.”

Borba tied the guy to a tree and called 911. At first, the cops thought it was a joke, but once they arrived at the scene, they realised a new sheriff was in town.

“When we arrived, there was a large crowd standing around a younger gentleman who was on the ground, the rope around his ankle, hanging on to a tree,” officer Chris Adams told The Guardian. The man was eventually charged for theft.

David Stepp, who was sitting in his car at the time, saw the entire thing happen.

“Best day of my life,” Stepp said. “I was laughing too hard to intervene. I’ve seen it all, but I’ve never seen anything like that in my entire life.”

Same here, David. Same here.

Via The Guardian