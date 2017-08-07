This weird clock uses a person’s eyes and mouth to tell the time

Tokyo-based design studio ‘We+’ has come up with clock face that literally has a face on it.

Called ‘Patience’, the timepiece works just like any clock, although instead of using hands to tell the time, it uses human facial expressions.

Specifically, the person’s left and right eyes represent the hours and minutes, respectively. The mouth, meanwhile, makes popping sounds to imitate the ticking sounds indicating seconds.

It comes in three designs – or humans, rather: an old lady woman, a young woman, and a bearded dude.

To find out more about ‘Patience’, you can check out the studio’s website.

Via Design Taxi